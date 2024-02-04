West River Farmers Market hires new manager Applications for vendors now open for 2024 season
The market manager is a highly detailed position that involves, among other duties, helping vendors and visitors each Saturday during the season and ensuring that the rules of the market are followed.
Kapusta is a Vermonter who was raised in Manchester. She currently works for Grandma Millers in Londonderry, which is also a vendor at the farmers market, and Price Chopper in Manchester.
She says her work in the customer service industry is important to her because “I enjoy the company of others.” Kapusta also says she enjoys the act of organizing. “I’m looking forward to working with the West River Farmers Market community of vendors and guests as I enjoy the environment.” She says her goal for the WRFM is to help it improve and grow.
The market runs for at least 20 Saturdays from Memorial Day weekend through Indigenous People’s Day. It takes place at the Williams Park at Routes 100 and 11 in Londonderry.
This year, the West River Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, May 25 through Oct. 12. It hosts 40 farmers, artisans and food vendors throughout the season and is one of the oldest and largest farmers markets in Vermont. For more information about the market, click here.
Applications are also open for vendors to apply to the market. Click here to learn about the market requirements for vendors and to apply.
