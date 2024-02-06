Derry Library blends African American history with Valentine’s Day for quilt workshop
Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will lead a Valentine-making workshop that is inspired by the quilt makers of Gee’s Bend, Ala.
Children of all ages — and grown-ups too — are invited to learn about the rural African American women who worked with cloth to create striking compositions in patchwork.
Participants will use a variety of colorful fabrics to make their own stylish Valentine patchwork to bring home. Each child will also be given a copy of the book Stitchin’ and Pullin’: A Gee’s Bend Quilt thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation.
