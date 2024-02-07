Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 12

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 12 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of January 22nd meeting and February 1st meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. Discussion of public hearing

B. MCRF loan update/town financial update

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 02/26/2024 at 6:30 p.m.