College News

Elias Allende Stowell Alemán of Proctorsville has earned a spot on the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., where he is a sophomore majoring in Spanish and Public Relations. To be named to the Dean’s List a student must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credits and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. He is also on the little East Conference All-Academic Team for men’s soccer. His parents are Sara Stowell and José Alemán.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield, a Finance major, has been named to the President’s List for the fall semester 2023 at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

William Frank of South Londonderry has been named to both the Dean’s List and the President’s List for the fall 2023 semester at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn. The President’s List is made up of an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.