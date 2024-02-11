Vermont rivers discussion in Londonderry on Tuesday
Vermont Rivers: Past, Present and Future will feature discussions on river dynamics, historic river management and its outcomes and current thinking surrounding river management and flood hazard mitigation. This is especially important to the Londonderry area, which has seen increased flooding in areas surrounding the West River.
The event will be held live at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Londonderry Town Office, 100 School St. in South Londonderry. It also will be streamed by GNAT-TV and broadcast on its Government channel.
A question and answer period will follow. Speakers are Sarah Noyes, the flood resilience educator at Sea Grant, and Shayne Jaquith, the watershed restoration manager at The Nature Conservancy.
