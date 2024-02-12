Free ‘Food as Medicine’ event features Chef Jason Tostrup

T

he community is invited to attend a unique Food as Medicine pop-up event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Jason Tostrup, a local chef and director of Food Services at Vermont Academy, will give a cooking demonstration in the third-floor Health and Wellness kitchen at North Star Health, 100 River St., in Springfield.

Tostrup will prepare Vegetable Unfried Rice featured in the How Not to Die Cookbook. Samples will be provided, allowing the audience to experience firsthand that plant-forward, whole nutritious foods can be delicious and easy to prepare.

Participants will have the opportunity to “Grill the Chef” about his cooking techniques, his experience living and managing a chronic condition through nutrition and more. Those in attendance will be entered for a chance to win a nutritious cooking package that includes essential kitchen utensils, a cookbook and a gift card to Shaw’s, providing the winner with the tools to continue on a journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

Tostrup, a survivor living with multiple sclerosis, is passionate about healthy eating to manage chronic conditions. Despite living with the disease, he continues to excel in the culinary world, proving that a focus on nutritious foods can positively impact one’s health. “After being diagnosed with MS, I was told I couldn’t be a chef again. Despite recommendations to prepare for life with a cane or wheelchair, I found a way to manage it with a healthier diet. Now, I’m on a mission to inspire others struggling with health issues—using my skills to promote cooking your way to a healthier life.”

This free event is made possible through the generous support of the Ardmore Institute of Health and a food donation from Vermont Academy. This program is a collaboration between Springfield Family Center and North Star Health.