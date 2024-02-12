Rehearsals begin for May Apple Blossom
Feb 12, 2024
Rehearsals will continue through the winter and early spring; the dress rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, May 3, and the final performance will be held on Saturday, May 4. Both events will be open to the public.
Apple Blossom is a fundraising event for Springfield Hospital that originated in 1957. The community comes alive with song and dance performed by area youth. The 2024 event will feature some of the original aspects of Apple Blossom. An added attraction for this year is a community dance that will take place following the final performance on May 4.
