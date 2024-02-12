Rehearsals begin for May Apple Blossom

R

ehearsals for this year’s Apple Blossom have begun. Five senior contestants and their partners, along with 12 young children couples, gathered in the Riverside Middle School Gymnasium in Sprinfield for their orientation meeting on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Rehearsals will continue through the winter and early spring; the dress rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, May 3, and the final performance will be held on Saturday, May 4. Both events will be open to the public.

Apple Blossom is a fundraising event for Springfield Hospital that originated in 1957. The community comes alive with song and dance performed by area youth. The 2024 event will feature some of the original aspects of Apple Blossom. An added attraction for this year is a community dance that will take place following the final performance on May 4.