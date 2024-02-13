Cavendish Town Elementary among Vermont schools recognized for asthma mitigation

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

C

avendish Town Elementary School is one of 13 schools in Vermont to be recognized by the state Department of Health’s “Asthma-friendly school” initiative for their commitment to asthma-control strategies to support the lung health of their students.

Cavendish is among five schools that have earned a Gold designation, which also includes:

Robinson Elementary School, Addison County.

Brewster Pierce Memorial School, Chittenden County

Winooski School District, Chittenden County

Doty Memorial School, Rutland County

Cavendish Town Elementary School, Windsor County

Also recognized with a Silver designation is Springfield’s Union Street School and Townshend Elementary School.

Asthma is a potentially serious condition that includes clogging and swelling of the airways that can lead to difficulty breathing, wheezing and coughing. Nearly 9,000 (1 in 12) children in Vermont have asthma and, of those, 61% of have uncontrolled asthma. Vermont has one of the nation’s highest asthma rates, with significant contributors being high rates of tobacco use and vaping, exposure to secondhand smoke, and poor air quality among older and poorly ventilated homes

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said the number of new schools participating shows a growing understanding about the impact of asthma on children’s health and ability to learn. “Asthma can be a dangerous condition for many children. Asthma symptoms can disrupt sleep, make it difficult to concentrate, and can lead to missed school days,” said Dr. Levine. “Schools that have asthma-control policies in place help create a healthy environment where children spend much of their day.”

Through the Asthma-friendly Schools initiative, schools are supported in developing policies and strategies that are low-cost and easy to implement. Successful efforts include:

collecting up-to-date asthma action plans for students

use of only Green Seal certified cleaning products

training school staff and faculty in asthma management and emergency response

reviewing self-care and the correct use of asthma medications with students

Other schools recognized and their categories are:

Silver:

Newark Street School, Caledonia County

Currier Memorial School, Rutland County

Guilford Central School, Windham County

Townshend Elementary School, Windham County

Union Street School in Springfield, Windsor County.

Bronze:

East Burke School, Caledonia County.

Alburgh Community Education Center, Grand Isle County

Brattleboro Area Middle School, Windham County

Community members and school staff can make nominations for the 2023-2024 school year using the Asthma-friendly School Recognition Form found at the Health Department website. Applications are due by May 31, 2024.

Visit HealthVermont.gov/Asthma-Friendly-Schools to learn more about becoming an Asthma-friendly school, and explore a new, interactive map for more details about the Vermont schools working to support asthma control in the prior year.

By knowing one’s own asthma triggers, and eliminating or avoiding them at home, school and work environments, as well as taking medication as directed, adults and children can ensure asthma symptoms are managed. Learn more at HealthVermont.gov/Asthma