SAPA TV introduces free community library
Feb 13, 2024
Members of the community are welcome to browse the books and take home any of interest. The titles are yours to keep, although you may return them. There is no limit on how many books that you can take home. Donations are welcome, up to five books per person per day.
SAPA also maintains a free library of music on CD and cassette. Visitors are welcome to browse or donate to either library during the station’s operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
