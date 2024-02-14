College News
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 14, 2024 | Comments 0
Vermont State University, consisting of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, announces local student who have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Those students are:
- Katelyn Ferris of Springfield
- Teolyn Holmes of Athens
- MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow
- Madison Wilson of Chester
Local Vermont State University students have also been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Those students are:
- Allison Fiske of Springfield
- Brie Howe-Lynch of Chester
- Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield
- Philip Malazarte of Chester
- Nina Neptune of Springfield
- Johannah Parker of Grafton
- Reilly Tennis of Springfield
- Miranda Todt of N Springfield
- Karissa Trzesiara of Ludlow
- Jenna Veysey of Springfield
- Matthew Veysey of Springfield
- Deacon Watson of Springfield
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.