College News

Vermont State University, consisting of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, announces local student who have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Those students are:

Katelyn Ferris of Springfield

Teolyn Holmes of Athens

MacKenzie Martin of Ludlow

Madison Wilson of Chester

Local Vermont State University students have also been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Those students are: