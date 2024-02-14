GMUSD Board agenda for Feb. 15
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 15 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. January 18, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
V. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
E. Finance
IX. BUDGET DISCUSSION:
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;3 minutes per person)
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire – Grade 5 / 6 teacher at CAES
B. NESDEC Demographic Data(View NESDEC REPORT)
C. Policies, First Read
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Budget Outreach
XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(3 minutes per person)
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, March 21, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
