GMUSD Board agenda for Feb. 15

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 15 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. January 18, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)

V. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)

B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)

C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)

VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

C. Transportation

D. Restructuring

E. Finance

IX. BUDGET DISCUSSION:

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;3 minutes per person)

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire – Grade 5 / 6 teacher at CAES

B. NESDEC Demographic Data(View NESDEC REPORT)

C. Policies, First Read

XII. OLD BUSINESS

A. Budget Outreach

XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(3 minutes per person)

XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, March 21, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom

XVI. ADJOURNMENT