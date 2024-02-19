Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 21
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the February 7, 2024 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Ec. Dev. Loan; REDD Holdings
6. Legislative Update; Rep. Heather Chase
7. Liquor licenses:
- American Legion – 1 st Class, 3 rd Class, Entertainment
- MacLaomainn’s – 1 st Class, 2 nd Class, 3 rd Class, Entertainment
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Executive Session: Purchase of Solar Field
10. Executive Session: Legal Counsel regarding Julian Quarry proceedings
11. Executive Session: Legal Counsel regarding Discontinuance of Bailey Hill Road
12. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
13. Adjourn
