Enjoy the beauty and joy of winter while helping Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in its mission to provide vital healthcare to our communities.

The first annual Make Tracks for Health event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at The Nordic Center at Stratton Mountain Resort, 41 Sun Bowl Road, Stratton Mountain.

Participants can choose to snowshoe or cross-country ski on the beautifully groomed trails. Rental equipment is available for an additional charge by advance registration. Afterward, reward yourself with treats by the fire. It is sure to be fun for the whole family.

Click here to register for $30 per person. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or send an e-mail.

Make Tracks for Health is sponsored, in part, by Rawsonville Market, River Road Pizzeria, Solstice at Stratton, Stratton Mountain Market, Stratton Resort and Von Bargen’s Jewelry.