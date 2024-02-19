Learn about straw bale gardening March 4 in Derry

T

he Green Mountain Gardeners are hosting a free program on Straw Bale Gardening at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, 6068 VT Route 100.

Local gardener Dr. Peter Isakson, who has been experimenting with straw bales growing since 2018 with great success, will present the pros and cons of this unique gardening endeavor.

For those lacking space or equipment for gardening or with an empty corner of the driveway, straw bales may be the answer. This meeting is open to the public, with light snacks to follow the presentation. Click here to reserve your spot.

The Green Mountain Gardeners foster horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. More information about the group and/or how to become a member is available here.