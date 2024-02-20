Chester Republican Committee launches inaugural candidates’ event
Cynthia Prairie | Feb 20, 2024 | Comments 0
©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLCAfter years of dormancy, the newly revived Chester Republican Committee held its first event on Sunday, drawing an audience of about 35 residents to hear from several “conservative-leaning” candidates running for Chester Select Board and the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District.
The event was held at the Chester American Legion Post 67.
Roy Spaulding, who organized the event, introduced the candidates: Randy Miles and Casey Leahy who are among three candidates vying for two seats on the GMUSD board and Lisa Rufa, who is vying among two other candidates for two seats on the Chester Select Board.
Also speaking was a potential candidate for Vermont state representative for the Windham-Windsor District, Grafton resident Seth Pajcic. The crowd gave all a warm welcome.
For more information about the candidates, The Chester Telegraph will be publishing two Q&As with all the candidates for Select Board and GMUSD board this Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can meet these and other candidates at Candidates Night at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Bill Dakin will be the moderator and questions will be taken from the audience. Town Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at Town Hall and via Zoom. Voting by Australian ballot will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Town Hall. Or you can pick up an early voting ballot at Town Hall.
Filed Under: Chester • Featured • Grafton • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 40 years. Cynthia has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland, and has won numerous state awards for her reporting. As an editor, she has overseen her staffs to win many awards for indepth coverage. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.