Chester Republican Committee launches inaugural candidates’ event

fter years of dormancy, the newly revived Chester Republican Committee held its first event on Sunday, drawing an audience of about 35 residents to hear from several “conservative-leaning” candidates running for Chester Select Board and the board of the Green Mountain Unified School District.

The event was held at the Chester American Legion Post 67.

Roy Spaulding, who organized the event, introduced the candidates: Randy Miles and Casey Leahy who are among three candidates vying for two seats on the GMUSD board and Lisa Rufa, who is vying among two other candidates for two seats on the Chester Select Board.

Also speaking was a potential candidate for Vermont state representative for the Windham-Windsor District, Grafton resident Seth Pajcic. The crowd gave all a warm welcome.

For more information about the candidates, The Chester Telegraph will be publishing two Q&As with all the candidates for Select Board and GMUSD board this Tuesday and Wednesday.