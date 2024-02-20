Windham Aging hosts open-topic discussion March 8 in Londonderry

Neighborhood Connections will host a Windham Aging listening session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8 in the Meeting Place, 5700 Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry.

The session will consist of a short presentation after which individuals are invited to share ideas and concerns about issues related to aging, such as housing, healthcare, transportation, socialization, nutrition and more.

To register, call the Neighborhood Connections office at at 802-824-4343.

Windham Aging Collaborative is a coalition of organizations that care about older Vermonters in the county. As the population of older Vermonters continues to grow, this initiative, composed of leaders and experts in healthcare, is dedicated to working with the VT Department of Health and other state and local organizations to address the needs of an aging population.