Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 26

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 26 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of February 8th and February 12th meetings.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. GMUSD Board seat

B. STRs

C. MCRF loan update/town financial update

D. Cyber security

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.