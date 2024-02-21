Chester quarry appeal set for April 1; Julian brother behind bars in Connecticut

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he earliest date that Chester Development Review Board members and lawyers for both the complainants and the Julian Materials company could synchronize their calendars to meet over the appeal of the notice of violation by the company is Monday, April 1.

Considering the length of the issue before the DRB and the twists and turns of the case, the date to some may seem appropriate.

Julian Materials, owned by Jason and Andrew Julian of Connecticut, operates three quarries in Gassetts. Neighbors have been complaining about noise and truck traffic among other problems for several years, all traced to the operating of the quarries, owned by Jason and Andrew Julian of Connecticut.

Last spring, Zoning Administrator Preston Bristow told the Julians that he would hold off on issuing a notice of violation if they applied – in good faith – for permits that would work out the problems and make the operation legal. The Julian company filed an application and a number of DRB hearings were held.

Then, just as the board was preparing to wrap up and deliberate, the Julian company amended the application. Then, within a month they withdrew the application altogether, saying that they were rethinking the operation.

Within about a week, Bristow issued the notice of five violations and started the clock. Julian Materials and AllStone had seven days to stop the violations and 15 days to appeal. Since the notice of violations, a new engineer submitted a “response” to the violations that basically said Julian Materials would change and make things better in a new application. Neighbors are skeptical.

A week or so later the Julians’ lawyer filed their appeal, which will now be heard by the same DRB that held five public hearings and made site visits to the three quarries. According to Bristow, the DRB has 60 days to take up the appeal.

In accepting the withdrawal of the applications, the DRB made it clear that it would preserve all of the exhibits and testimony from the hearings. Appeals of the DRB’s decision can be made to the Environmental Court.

Julian begins 18 months in prison

eanwhile, last Friday, after paying $1.5 million of a $2.5 million fine in a Connecticut court, Jason Julian was handcuffed and taken to Bridgeport Correctional Center to serve 18 months of a five-year sentence, with 3 1/2 years suspended. After his release, he will be on probation for three years.

The charges, brought by the State of Connecticut, say that Julian illegally disposed of fill containing hazardous materials including PCBs, heavy metals and other carcinogens in public areas of the town of Fairfield including parks and Penfield Beach.

Superior Court Judge Tracey Lee Dayton called it “…the largest and most costly environmental crime in the history of the state.” Estimates published by several sources say the cleanup could run as high as $40 million, much more than the $2.5 million he was ordered to pay.

Julian’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Jan. 29 but was rescheduled twice because he said he was having trouble raising the $1.5 million.