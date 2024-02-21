College News

Jordan Smith of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Penn. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., for the 2023 fall semester:

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry, a junior majoring in neuroscience, who graduated from Burr and Burton Academy.

Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield, a first-year student, who graduated from Woodstock Union High School.

Jaedyn Thomes of Ludlow, a junior majoring in creative writing, who graduated from John Jay Senior High School.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Alexis Tewksbury of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.