Gabe Ladd, 43, of Florida and Chester, Vt.

Gabe Ladd, 43, of Clearwater, Fla., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Gabe was born on September 23, 1980 in Hanover, N.H., the son of Andrew and Heidi (Buxton) Ladd, and spent his youth in Chester, Vt.

Gabe loved to learn; he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University, a Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Remote Sensing from the University of Maryland, and many professional certifications throughout his career.

In 2019, he met his other half, Kathie Ladd (Kimball) of Bristol, Vt., and the pair became joyously inseparable. On Nov. 21, 2020 they were married in Clearwater, Fla., where they created an incredible life together.

Gabe was an active community member with a drive to help others; he was always ready to lend a hand, be it volunteering on a natural disaster with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers or helping one of his sisters build yet another bed frame.

Professionally, Gabe was a leader, innovator and entrepreneur. He spent his career working on the cutting edge of geographic information system and unmanned aircraft system technologies and was always looking for new ways to apply his expertise to make the world a better, more fun place. Gabe had a hearty sense of adventure and pursued his passions around the globe, from the mountaintops of Mont Blanc to the streets of Taiwan, and back home again to Vermont or Florida.

Most of all, Gabe was a loving husband, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. Gabe found comfort in simple pleasures – a goofy joke, a walk on the beach, the company of his friends and family (dogs included) or enjoying conversation around a campfire. A big kid at heart, he was always looking to make others laugh; Gabe could make any situation feel lighter and more manageable. He was enduringly positive, playful and lovable; everywhere he went, Gabe could strike up a conversation and make a new friend. Gabe will be remembered for his bright smile, generous spirit and booming laugh.

He is survived by his wife Kathie of Clearwater, Fla.; sisters Lily (James) of Chevy Chase, Md.; Marguerite (Robin) of Underhill, Vt.; Abigail of Denver, Colo.; and Georgia (Mitch) of San Diego, Calif.; nephew Hank of Chevy Chase, MD; nieces Penny of Chevy Chase, Md., and Arda of Underhill, Vt.; grandmother Florence of Flavigny-sur-Ozerain, France; aunts Jenny of Florence, Mass., and Martha of Kittery, Maine; uncles Jeff (Heather) of Chester, Vt., and Mike (Fanny) of Paris, France; in-laws Lucille Kimball of Bristol, Vt., Kristie (Dan) Laflin of Jericho, Vt.; and Jarrett Kimball of Bristol, Vt.; and several cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by parents Andy and Heidi Ladd, grandparents Jack and Helen Ladd, and grandparents Harold and Devina Buxton.

For Gabe’s Clearwater family and friends, there will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at the Chapel in the Flag building in Clearwater, Fla.

For Gabe’s Vermont family and friends, there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024 with a luncheon to follow, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol, Vt., 11 School St.

Contributions in Gabe’s memory can be made out to “Chester Rotary” with a memo of “Ladd Scholarship Fund” and sent to Chester Rotary, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143.