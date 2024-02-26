Free art demo, workshop at Whiting on March 2

W

hiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, will celebrate art on Saturday, March 2 with a free demonstration and workshop.

As a closing event to the Saxtons River Art Guild exhibition at the library, members will present a colored pencil demonstration in the morning and a watercolor painting workshop in the afternoon.

Join Liz Winchester-Larson for a colored pencil demonstration focusing on still-life subjects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. She will work from a small still-life set-up to show how many layers are applied to achieve rich color and intricate detail.

Winchester-Larson exhibits her award-winning paintings in shows throughout New England and is a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America, the Monadnock Area Artists Association, the Nashua Area Artists Association and the Saxtons River Art Guild.

From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Donna Bascom Lund will lead a workshoptitled Painting with Primaries in Watercolor. Limiting the palette can help with color decisions and create paintings with perfect color harmony. By creating a color wheel, the variety of colors available from a simple combination of yellow, red, and blue can be explored.

Of her many creative hobbies, Lund excels at working with watercolors. Her favorite subjects are landscape, nature and an occasional old barn rendered in watercolor or soft pastels. She is an active member of the Saxtons River Art Guild. Her work is available at Walpole Artisans Co-op, 52 Main St. in Walpole, N.H.; photographs of her varied creations can be seen on her Facebook page.

All abilities are welcome, and the Saxtons River Art Guild will supply all materials. Please call the library at 802-875-2277 to register for the afternoon workshop; space is limited.