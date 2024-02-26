Londonderry to hold wastewater public information meeting Feb. 29

The Londonderry Select Board is hosting a public information meeting on the proposed Village Wastewater Project in preparation for the upcoming town bond vote.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Town Office Building, 100 School St., South Londonderry.

For those who wish to participate remotely, click this Zoom link.

Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions. For anyone unable to attend the informational meeting, you can submit your comments and questions to londonderryvwc@gmail.com.

Information and a project overview on the wastewater project can be found here.