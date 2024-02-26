To the editor: Thanks to the Wantastiquet Rotary for contributions to Bob Perry Lane House

M

artha Dale and Patty Eisenhaur, co-chairs of the Mountain Towns Housing Project Steering Committee, thank the Wantastiquet Rotary Club for its contribution to the Bob Perry Lane House.

Their help in providing all of the appliances for the home in addition to other financial support has been instrumental in finishing the project. Kara Corlew and her family are slated to move into the completed home on March 1.

“This has been a community project from day one and we are so pleased to be heading for the finish line. The contribution of the Wantastiquet Rotary Club along with so many other businesses and construction contractors in town has been simply amazing,” Martha said, adding, “We could not have completed this house without the support of so many individuals, organizations, foundations, state agencies, local contractors, businesses, and the Second Congregational Church, who initiated the project. They understood the need for workforce housing and stepped up to the plate to make it happen.”

MHTP is first and foremost deeply grateful to Don and Deb Hazelton, who donated the land for the project and put countless hours into managing and participating in the construction process. Without their leadership, this project would not have gotten off the ground.

In addition, MTHP is incredibly grateful to almost 200 individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift in support of this project. This includes local contractors such as Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps, Record Concrete, Brown Enterprises, VT Foam Insulation, Marquise & Morano LLC, Precision Plumbing and Heating, Gary Barton, Brown Dog Builders, LBL Fabrications and Weston Island Logging, which have contributed or pledged services to help complete the project. For a full listing of our supporters, please click here.

The Mountain Towns Housing Project has reached its final fundraising goal for this house. If you would like to make a gift in support of our next project, please make your check payable to: Mountain Towns Housing Project and mail it to PO Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148. You can also make a gift online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church by clicking here.

