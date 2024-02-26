To the editor: Why I will vote for Nikki Haley in the Vermont presidential primary
Vermont is one of only 15 states that have an open primary in which all registered voters, regardless of their party affiliation, can vote in either the Democratic or the Republican primary.
This time, I see no point in “wasting” that privilege by voting in the Democratic primary, since Biden will certainly win that primary, with or without my vote. Instead, I will be voting in the Republican primary for Haley, as the only chance to keep Donald Trump off the general election ballot and, in doing so, to avoid the substantial risk of his reelection.
Regardless of your party affiliation, please join me in voting for Nikki Haley on Tuesday, March 5.
Judy Yogman
Chester
