Engel & Völkers honors four as stellar sellers
Press release | Feb 27, 2024 | Comments 0
The following advisors have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise, each successfully
closing a minimum of 30 transactions in the past year:
- Gail Beardmore
- Geralyn Donohue
- Kristen Fehrenbach
- Mendi Michael
The Ruby Elite status is a testament to their unparalleled commitment to excellence, market knowledge, and client satisfaction. Engel & Völkers Okemo takes immense pride in recognizing these accomplished professionals for their remarkable achievements in the real estate sector.
“We congratulate each of our advisors on reaching the Ruby Elite status. Their exceptional accomplishments underscore their unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results for their clients,” said Gail Beardmore, owner and broker at Engel & Völkers Okemo.
This distinguished recognition reflects Engel & Völkers Okemo’s commitment to fostering a team of top-tier professionals who consistently exceed industry standards. The Ruby Elite status not only signifies exceptional sales volume but also underscores the advisors’ ability to navigate the complexities of the real estate market with skill and finesse.
For more information or to connect with these Engel & Völkers Okemo, 126 Main St., Suite 1A in Ludlow at 802-975-0338.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.