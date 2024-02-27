Engel & Völkers honors four as stellar sellers

E

ngel & Völkers Okemo announces that four of its real estate advisors have achieved the prestigious Ruby Elite status for their outstanding performance in the real estate industry.

The following advisors have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise, each successfully

closing a minimum of 30 transactions in the past year:

Gail Beardmore

Geralyn Donohue

Kristen Fehrenbach

Mendi Michael

The Ruby Elite status is a testament to their unparalleled commitment to excellence, market knowledge, and client satisfaction. Engel & Völkers Okemo takes immense pride in recognizing these accomplished professionals for their remarkable achievements in the real estate sector.

“We congratulate each of our advisors on reaching the Ruby Elite status. Their exceptional accomplishments underscore their unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results for their clients,” said Gail Beardmore, owner and broker at Engel & Völkers Okemo.

This distinguished recognition reflects Engel & Völkers Okemo’s commitment to fostering a team of top-tier professionals who consistently exceed industry standards. The Ruby Elite status not only signifies exceptional sales volume but also underscores the advisors’ ability to navigate the complexities of the real estate market with skill and finesse.

For more information or to connect with these Engel & Völkers Okemo, 126 Main St., Suite 1A in Ludlow at 802-975-0338.