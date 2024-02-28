College News

Hilary Morrow of Weston was named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., for the fall 2023 semester. Morrow is a member of the Class of 2026. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Niko Huber of South Londonderry was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Huber is in the new media interactive development program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Caitlin Vollmann of Springfield graduated from Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg in Bloomsburg, Penn., in December 2023.