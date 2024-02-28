To the editor: Banish ‘Groundhog Day;’ Vote for Nikki Haley
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 28, 2024 | Comments 0
Since the hit movie starring Bill Murray came out in the 1990s, the term Groundhog Day — meaning a monotonous, unpleasant and repetitive situation — has become part of the English lexicon.
As I watch the 2024 election unfold, it seems like Groundhog Day all over again. We are trapped in a time loop that just keeps repeating day after day. I’m voting for Nikki Haley.
Andrew Shaw
Manchester Center
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.