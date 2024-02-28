To the editor: Banish ‘Groundhog Day;’ Vote for Nikki Haley

Since the hit movie starring Bill Murray came out in the 1990s, the term Groundhog Day — meaning a monotonous, unpleasant and repetitive situation — has become part of the English lexicon.

As I watch the 2024 election unfold, it seems like Groundhog Day all over again. We are trapped in a time loop that just keeps repeating day after day. I’m voting for Nikki Haley.

Andrew Shaw

Manchester Center