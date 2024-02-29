Bridge #20 on Route 121/35 in Grafton down to one lane during replacement

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he Vermont Agency of Transportation announces a single-lane closure on Bridge #20 over the Saxtons River along Vermont Route 121 in Grafton beginning Friday, March 1.

VTrans is in the process of replacing Bridge #20, which is located on VT 121/35 East, just east of the intersection with Fisher Hill Road.

Beginning Friday, travel over the existing bridge will be permanently reduced to a single lane along the southern portion of the bridge, with alternating one-way traffic controlled by traffic signals. Traffic signals will be in place until the new bridge is constructed and opened to traffic, anticipated for the fall of 2024.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic signals and to slow down and use caution as they travel within the work zone.

For more information, please contact, Elaine Ezerins, public information consultant, 603-782-2460, elaine.ezerins@wsp.com, or join the project stakeholder distribution list to receive project announcements by clicking here.