TRSU Board agenda for March 7

| Mar 03, 2024 | Comments 0

The Two River Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 7 at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734

Below is the board’s agenda

I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 01, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. TRSU Continuing Improvement Plan (CIP) Presentation
B. Policies, First Read
1. G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination
2. G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team
3. E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement
4. F26, Security Cameras
5. E1, Fiscal management & General Financial Accountability
6. E13, Travel Reimbursement
7. E2, Capitalization of Assets
8. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. April 4, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.