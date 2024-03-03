TRSU Board agenda for March 7

The Two River Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 7 at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734

Below is the board’s agenda

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. February 01, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. TRSU Continuing Improvement Plan (CIP) Presentation

B. Policies, First Read

1. G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination

2. G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team

3. E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement

4. F26, Security Cameras

5. E1, Fiscal management & General Financial Accountability

6. E13, Travel Reimbursement

7. E2, Capitalization of Assets

8. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. April 4, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment