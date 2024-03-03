TRSU Board agenda for March 7
The Two River Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 7 at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734
Below is the board’s agenda
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 01, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. TRSU Continuing Improvement Plan (CIP) Presentation
B. Policies, First Read
1. G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination
2. G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team
3. E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement
4. F26, Security Cameras
5. E1, Fiscal management & General Financial Accountability
6. E13, Travel Reimbursement
7. E2, Capitalization of Assets
8. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. April 4, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
