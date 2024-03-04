Grafton Village Cheese Co. moves shop from Brattleboro to Proctorsville

T

he Grafton Village Cheese Co. , a subsidiary of the Windham Foundation, has announced that it is moving its retail store and cut and wrap operation from Brattleboro to Proctorsville.

A long-time fixture at Linden Street in Brattleboro, the company lost its lease when the building was sold to Retreat Farm in late 2022. The company found it challenging to find an adequate space for both the retail store and the cut and wrap operation around Brattleboro, hence the move. Store manager Sherry DiBernardo said, “Brattleboro has been a great community to have been a part of the past 11 years, and we are very appreciative of the support from the town and the local patrons.”

The cheese company will be setting up its new operations at 2568 VT Route 103 in Proctorsville.

Grafton Village Cheese CEO Curt Alpeter expressed his appreciation for the loyal following that DiBernardo and her cheese monger team have built in Brattleboro. “The company faced tough decisions after Covid, including the downsizing and streamlining of our operations. Most of our cheese is now being produced at the main plant in Grafton,” he said. Alpeter added, “I am excited that we have the opportunity to put down roots in another vibrant community and we look forward to our Brattleboro customers visiting us at our new location. I do hope for some kind of a retail presence again in Brattleboro.”

The company plans a soft opening at its new location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Regular operations will continue seven days a week at the same hours.