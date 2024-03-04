Mis- and disinformation highlighted discussed League of Women Voters series concludes March 13
Press release | Mar 04, 2024 | Comments 0
The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the last in its 2023-2024 Lecture Series on Election Issues and Democracy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.
This season examines the structural and cultural issues that affect voter attitudes and election results.
This year, the series returned to in-person presentations at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., in Montpelier. The program will also be live streamed on ORCA Media.
Journalist Dave Gram and M.E. Kabay, emeritus professor of Computer Information Systems at Norwich University, will discuss the issues of misinformation and disinformation and their potential impact on political campaigns. Sky Barsch, CEO of VTDigger, will moderate the discussion.
The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, now in its eighth season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.