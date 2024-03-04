The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the last in its 2023-2024 Lecture Series on Election Issues and Democracy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

This season examines the structural and cultural issues that affect voter attitudes and election results.

This year, the series returned to in-person presentations at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., in Montpelier. The program will also be live streamed on ORCA Media.

Journalist Dave Gram and M.E. Kabay, emeritus professor of Computer Information Systems at Norwich University, will discuss the issues of misinformation and disinformation and their potential impact on political campaigns. Sky Barsch, CEO of VTDigger, will moderate the discussion.

The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, now in its eighth season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.