Memory Café in Chester on March 7

The Chester Memory Café welcomes all caregivers and their loved ones on the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next one is scheduled for March 7.

This free support group is held in the Willard Room at the rear of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester. The activity room is an easy level walk from the parking area behind Six Loose Ladies yarn shop.

Caregivers receive support, information, resources and socialization. The loved ones are supervised by trained volunteers so caregivers can relax. Come and enjoy some refreshments, share experiences and ask questions.

For more information contact Joanne Erenhouse.