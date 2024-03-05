©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

small group of volunteers is spearheading an effort to bring back music, theater and arts events to the 2nd floor of Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., the refurbished theater space that seats 245 and is currently used mostly for Select Board and other government meetings.

The group, known as Upstairs at Town Hall and created by Evan Parks and Renee and Robert Nied, is also looking for public input into uses for the space. They’ve scheduled a community open house for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Everyone interested in using or helping out with activities is urged to attend and contribute to the discussion. Refreshments will be served.

The town recently renovated the entire space, adding acoustic tiles on the ceiling and new lighting, flooring, a refurbished kitchen and handicapped accessible bathroom. The town is also applying for a $70,000 Vermont Arts Council grant to purchase a new projector, sound system, large screen and high-definition cameras for live streaming.

Upstairs at Town Hall hopes the 2nd floor can serve the community as a cultural center and setting for events like indoor concerts, dances, youth programs, spoken-word events, lectures, fundraisers, community meals, exercise classes, jams, performances and festivals.