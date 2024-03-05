Springfield High presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ March 8-10

Springfield High School’s Theater Department presents Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium, 303 South St., at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

Admission is by donation.

According to the Dramatists Play Service, “Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police—not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage—it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic black comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.”

Check out the SHS Theater Department’s Facebook page.