Chester Select Board agenda for March 6

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Organization

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Adopt Rules of Procedure

4. Adopt Conflict of Interest Policy

5. Approve Minutes from the February 21, 2024 Select Board Meeting

6. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

7. Old Business

8. Short Term Rental Policy

9. Annual Appointments

10. Certificate of No Suits Pending – Listers

11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

12. Adjourn