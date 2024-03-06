Chester Select Board agenda for March 6
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 06, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Organization
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Adopt Rules of Procedure
4. Adopt Conflict of Interest Policy
5. Approve Minutes from the February 21, 2024 Select Board Meeting
6. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
7. Old Business
8. Short Term Rental Policy
9. Annual Appointments
10. Certificate of No Suits Pending – Listers
11. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.