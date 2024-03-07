Andover Select Board agenda for March 11

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday March 11 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

The board’s agenda is below.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of February 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Organization of the Board (elect Chair, Vice Chair…)

B. Annual appointments – appoint all positions under Board’s purview

C. Update from the Listers

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. FEMA update/town financial update

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.