Blue Jay Way brings 50 years of rock to Ludlow March 16

lue Jay Way will bring 50 years of rock ‘n’ roll music to the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Formed in 1974 at Castleton State College, the band has been providing audiences with rocking music and packing the dance floors ever since.

Two members of the original band — Tim Brown on guitar and Terry Jarrosak on drums — are still active. Periodically, bassist Dave Sabatino, another founding member, appears. Keyboardist Brad Morgan and saxophonist Harry Drum round out the band.

Mark Huntley will join Blue Jay Way as a special guest performer. Great music of the rock ‘n’ roll era and other pop songs will be on the playlist for the audience’s listening and dancing pleasure.

This free event is sponsored by FOLA; donations are appreciated to underwrite the cost. For more information, call 802-228-3238.