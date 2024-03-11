Corlew family gets keys to Bob Perry Lane House

M

artha Dale and Patty Eisenhaur, co-chairs of the Mountain Towns Housing Project Steering Committee, announce the completion of the Bob Perry Lane House and the transfer of ownership to Kara Corlew.

The closing took place on March 1, and the family moved into the house shortly thereafter.

“This has been an amazing project from start to finish, and it has taken three years to get to this point,” stated Eisenhaur. “We are so happy to be able to hand over the keys to the house to Kara, especially since she has put many hours of sweat equity into the project, even before her family was selected to purchase the home.”

Cynthia Gubb, MTHP Fundraising chair said, “We are first and foremost deeply grateful to Don and Deb Hazelton, who donated the land for the project and put countless hours into managing and participating in the construction process. Without their leadership, this project would not have gotten off the ground.”

The Hazeltons said, “We are proud to be part of a church and a community that was able to work together to build an affordable home for a working Londonderry family. We have been very blessed living and working in this area and are grateful for this opportunity to pay it forward.”

Almost 200 individual donors, organizations, foundations and businesses made a gift in support of this project. The Town of Londonderry provided an ARPA grant and two state agencies — the Vermont Housing Finance Agency and the Vermont Housing Conservation Board — also provided grants. Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, specifically Bruce Whitney, provided untold hours of technical advice along with taking on this property as a shared equity home in the WWHT portfolio to ensure its perpetual affordability. The Community Fund for Londonderry provided a low-interest bridge loan while the final funds were raised.

The Second Congregational Church spearheaded the project, providing a nonprofit umbrella to work under, a loan and a substantial initial gift, and volunteers contributed hundreds of hours of labor. Click here for a full listing of the project supporters.

To make a gift in support of MTHP’s next project, mail a check payable to Mountain Towns Housing Project to P.O. Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148. Gifts may also be made online.