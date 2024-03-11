It’s Sugaring Time at Derry Library on March 16
Stacia Spaulding | Mar 11, 2024 | Comments 0
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids of all ages to celebrate mud season by making three-dimensional sugarhouse collages with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.
Wood, tin, paper and fluffy cotton will be used for this fun project.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, kids will also receive a free book about sugaring to keep. Contact the library at 802-824-3371 for more information.
