It’s Sugaring Time at Derry Library on March 16

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids of all ages to celebrate mud season by making three-dimensional sugarhouse collages with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Wood, tin, paper and fluffy cotton will be used for this fun project.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation, kids will also receive a free book about sugaring to keep. Contact the library at 802-824-3371 for more information.