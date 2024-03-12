Cavendish Community Fund accepting applications for spring grants

The Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for spring 2024 awards. The fund has given grants twice each year for the past 17 years. The fund considers applications filed anytime, but will only award spring 2024 grants to those who file by Wednesday, May 1. The next round of grants will be paid in the fall.

Grants will be awarded for cultural, educational or artistic programs, projects or events that directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

There are three ways to apply: submit an application directly via the website, by e-mail or by snail mail to the Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153. Application instructions can be found here.

Past grants have been distributed to schools, churches, the library, a fire department and a variety of non-profits in Cavendish. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, you can contact the fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, eligibility or any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Douglas McBride at 802-226-7142 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.