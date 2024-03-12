Solar Eclipse Talk by Claudio Veliz in Proctorsville March 19
The last time Vermont had a front-row seat for a total solar eclipse was in 1932, when it was hailed as a “grand celestial spectacle.” That spectacle will occur again here in Vermont on Monday, April 8.
In a graphic-rich presentation, Veliz will discuss the mechanics of the eclipse, why the Earth has a moon, and why residents of this region are fortunate to experience this event. He will also talk about how best to prepare for and understand the occasion. Safe, solar-filtered glasses will be handed out to attendees, complete with instructions on their use during the eclipse.
Veliz is an architect and astronomer who co-founded and is past-president of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, located in Chester. He has worked or lectured at Columbia University, the Hayden Planetarium and Castleton University; he now lectures at Keene State College.
This presentation is an event of the Walk and Talk Committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.
