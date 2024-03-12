To the editor: Senior Solutions thanks Chester voters for approving funding

S

enior Solutions, the area agency on aging in southeastern Vermont, offers our heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Chester who voted to approve funding for us during Town Meeting.

The decision to allocate resources to support our seniors demonstrates the compassionate and forward-thinking nature of your community. We look forward to working to ensure the older residents of Chester have access to all the resources and services they need to age with dignity.

Please contact us with questions or concerns at 866-673-8376 or 802 885-2669 or visit our website by clicking here.

Sincerely

Mark Boutwell

Executive director

Senior Solutions