Ludlow Rotary donates lectern to town in memory of Martin Nitka
Press release | Mar 13, 2024 | Comments 0
Nitka, who was involved in numerous organizations in town, including more than 20 years as the treasurer of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, received the club’s Community Service Award in 2023.
Rumrill recognized Nitka’s appreciation and respect for local level democracy. As Town Moderator, he was always careful to let people have their appropriate say on matters concerning the town. He was also instrumental in many of the Rotary projects that still have an impact on the community.
Ray noted that it was a pleasure to have his widow, Alice, a former state senator, at the meeting. Town residents and select board members were delighted to witness this gesture made in remembrance of one of the town’s beloved citizens.
