Ludlow Rotary donates lectern to town in memory of Martin Nitka

| Mar 13, 2024 | Comments 0

Alice Nitka thanks the Rotary Club for the lectern donated in her late husband’s name.

Just prior to the start of the Town of Ludlow’s Annual Meeting on March 4, Ludlow Rotary Club President Tom Ray and past President Jim Rumrill presented a lectern to the town in memory of long-time Town Moderator, Ludlow Rotarian and attorney Martin Nitka, who passed away last year.

Nitka, who was involved in numerous organizations in town, including more than 20 years as the treasurer of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, received the club’s Community Service Award in 2023.

Rumrill recognized Nitka’s appreciation and respect for local level democracy. As Town Moderator, he was always careful to let people have their appropriate say on matters concerning the town. He was also instrumental in many of the Rotary projects that still have an impact on the community.

Ray noted that it was a pleasure to have his widow, Alice, a former state senator, at the meeting. Town residents and select board members were delighted to witness this gesture made in remembrance of one of the town’s beloved citizens.

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

