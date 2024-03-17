Chester Select Board agenda for March 20

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Planning Commission Appointments

6. DRB Appointments

7. Citizen Advisory Committee Appointment

8. Housing Commission Appointments

9. Paper of Record

10. Sugar Bob’s Special Events Permit

11. Class IV Road Discussion

12. Sign Tax Anticipation Note

13. Sign Bond Documents

14. Sign Cemetery Deed

15. Town Manager Contract Approval

16. New Business/Next Agenda

17. Adjourn