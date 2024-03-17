Chester Select Board agenda for March 20
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Planning Commission Appointments
6. DRB Appointments
7. Citizen Advisory Committee Appointment
8. Housing Commission Appointments
9. Paper of Record
10. Sugar Bob’s Special Events Permit
11. Class IV Road Discussion
12. Sign Tax Anticipation Note
13. Sign Bond Documents
14. Sign Cemetery Deed
15. Town Manager Contract Approval
16. New Business/Next Agenda
17. Adjourn
