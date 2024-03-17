GMUSD Board agenda for March 21
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 21 at Green Mountain High School and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. ELECTION OF BOARD CHAIR:
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 15, 2024, Regular Meeting
V. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)Click here for Curriculum Link
1. Continuing Improvement Plan presentation
VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
A. GMUHS Heating Systems and Building environment
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (10 minutes)
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
E. Finance
X. BUDGET DISCUSSION:
A. FY25 Budget
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person and on zoom;3 minutes per person)
XII. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Building space at Chester Andover Elementary School
B. Policies, First Read
1. G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination
2. G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team
3. E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement
4. E15, Security Cameras
5. E13, Travel Reimbursement
6. E2, Capitalization of Assets
7. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School
C. Board Reorganization***(See details at end of the agenda)
XIII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Budget Outreach
XIV. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS: (3 minutes per person)
XVI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Title I VSA §313(a)(4)
Discussion of possible nonrenewal of teacher under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(4) – a disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee
XVII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, March 21, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVIII. ADJOURNMENT
*** Board Reorganization:
A. ELECTION:
a. Board Vice Chair
b. Board Clerk
c. Adopt code of Ethics Agreement
B. BOARD MEETING & RULES
a. Set Meeting date, Time & Venue
b. Adoption of Robert’s Rules of Order for small Boards
C. BOARD APPOINTMENTS:
a. Appoint Warrant Signers
b. Appoint Recording Secretary
D. APPOINT BOARD REPRESENTATIVES:
a. TRSU Board
b. TRSU Board Alternate
c. RVTC Board
d. Bargaining Council – Support Staff
e. Bargaining Council – Teacher
E. COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS:
a. Populate Committees/Assignments
F. FINANCIAL:
a. Bank Selection(s)
G. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD
