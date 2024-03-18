To the editor: Self-checkout no convenience at convenience store

I

was driving home from Charlotte to South Londonderry the other day after working long hours. I was tired and thought it would be a good idea to stop at a convenience store for a coffee with a little hot chocolate in it to perk me for the drive.

A Maplefields (location to remain nameless to protect the identity of the employees) appeared before my eyes. On the way in I noticed two men kibitzing behind the counter after apparently completing all their tasks at hand and taking a respite. Otherwise, the store was virtually empty.

I made my cup of coffee and gathered a couple of dollars to pay for it. Still a bit groggy and dazed from working, I headed to the counter to pay. There, after breaking up the conversation, I was informed that the store was all self-check-out now.

One of the gentlemen started rapid-fire instructions on how to pay for my coffee. “Place it in the scale… turn it so it can be scanned, scan it, select cash or credit, you selected cash? Reach under the counter and insert your cash into the slot.” For the record, the coffee was $1.79 and I had two single dollar bills in my hand.

Still dazed and not understanding how it was convenient for me — the customer at a convenience store — to be taking orders from the person behind the counter as if I were an employee, I put the cash down on the counter and said, “I am done,” turned and walked out, leaving Maplefields with a tidy 21 cent profit on my coffee. The employee said. “Sir, sir, you must put your money in the slot!” I kept walking. The employee said, “Then never come back!” I said, “I won’t,” which is a true statement.

I am almost 63 years old, and while I was an early adopter of all things “computer” and regularly use computer aided design at work and am begrudgingly our company’s IT guy, taking care of servers, glitches and computer purchases, I admit I am old school when it comes to self-checkout.

We as a society have been conditioned to pump our own gas, gather our own groceries and now check ourselves out using lousy technology so full of errors an attendant is still needed to hover over us to correct mistakes. What is next? Stocking the shelves?

Further item for the record: It isn’t the employees’ fault that management has told them to train customers, against the customers’ will, to be check-out clerks. It is management’s fault. Last item for the record: Any store that insists that I use their crappy self-checkout system has lost me as a customer.

Sincerely,

Doug Friant

South Londonderry