GMUHS presents ‘Addams Family’ March 22 & 23
Press release | Mar 19, 2024 | Comments 0
The Drama Department at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester, presents the musical The Addams Family at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 in the school’s auditorium.
The Addams Family gets thrown for a loop when Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, falls in love with a “normal” boy from a respectable family. She confides in her father, Gomez, but asks him not to tell her mother. Gomez must now do something that he has never done before: keep a secret from his wife.
Everything comes to a climax when the families of the young couple have a dinner party and everyone’s darkest secrets are exposed. Chaos ensues, and the families will never be the same again!
Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
