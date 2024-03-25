Chester Townscape taking shrub orders until April 9

C

hester Townscape, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, is holding its annual shrub sale to raise funds for its beautification projects.

This event offers good-sized, proven shrubs at below-retail nursery prices to help people beautify their properties. This year’s selections are:

Red Sprite Winterberry (female for berries),

Jim Dandy Winterberry (male pollinator),

Little Quick Fire Hydrangea,

Firelight Hydrangea,

Autumn Brilliance Shadbush,

Dwarf Buttonbush and

PJM Elite Rhododendron.

The order form can be downloaded here.

Orders and prepayment are due before April 9. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they must be able to pick up the shrubs from Main Street in Chester in early May.

All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, feature multi-season interest and sport beautiful blossoms. Most are native, and all appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Any of these shrubs would make a wonderful addition to one’s property or a memorable gift for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, housewarming events, memorials and more.