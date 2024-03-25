Eclipse talk, solar viewing glasses at SAPA TV April 2

I

n preparation for the total solar eclipse that will pass through northern Vermont on Monday, April 8, SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will host an eclipse primer talk at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at its offices at 335 River St. in Springfield. Registration is not required.

SAPA employee Kevin Paquet, who is also a member of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, will explain why eclipses occur, what to expect on the big day and how to observe a solar eclipse safely.

At the end of the talk, participants will be given a NASA eclipse safety sheet and a pair of ISO-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses. These are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Any leftover glasses will remain available for free up through the day of the eclipse. Beginning April 3, interested parties within SAPA TV’s service area may e-mail Paquet or call SAPA at 802-885-6248 with requests. There is a limit of one pair per person or up to four pairs for families and groups.