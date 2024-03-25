Eclipse talk, solar viewing glasses at SAPA TV April 2
Press release | Mar 25, 2024 | Comments 0
SAPA employee Kevin Paquet, who is also a member of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, will explain why eclipses occur, what to expect on the big day and how to observe a solar eclipse safely.
At the end of the talk, participants will be given a NASA eclipse safety sheet and a pair of ISO-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses. These are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Any leftover glasses will remain available for free up through the day of the eclipse. Beginning April 3, interested parties within SAPA TV’s service area may e-mail Paquet or call SAPA at 802-885-6248 with requests. There is a limit of one pair per person or up to four pairs for families and groups.
