Springfield Garden Club donates books to schools, libraries

s part of its mission to provide education about gardening and nature to youth and adults, the Springfield Garden Club recently donated a set of three K-4 children’s books to the Whiting Library in Chester and Union Street and Elm Hill elementary schools and the Springfield Town Library in Springfield.

The donated books include:

Network with Nature, which encourages kids to put down screens and play outdoors.

The Frightened Frog: An Environmental Tale, which shows environmental changes from a frogâ€™s point of view, and

The Saved Seed, which describes a seedâ€™s journey from being saved from one pumpkin to becoming next yearâ€™s jack-o’-lantern.

These books are intended to begin a life-long love of gardening, caring for the environment and more.